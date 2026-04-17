QazaqGaz explores partnership opportunities with Turkmengaz, CNPC, and SOCAR

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 17. QazaqGaz discussed prospects for partnership with Turkmengaz, CNPC, and SOCAR on the sidelines of the international scientific and practical conference “Turkmenistan - People’s Republic of China: 20 Years of Strategic Cooperation in the Gas Sector” in Ashgabat, Trend reports via QazaqGaz.

As part of the event, Chairman of the Management Board of QazaqGaz Alibek Zhamauov held a series of bilateral meetings. In particular, he met with Chairman of the State Concern Turkmengaz and State Minister of Turkmenistan Maksat Babayev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CNPC Dai Houliang, as well as President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf.

During the meetings, the parties discussed the current state and future outlook of cooperation in the gas industry, including opportunities to further strengthen partnerships and develop joint initiatives.

QazaqGaz noted that it continues to actively expand its international engagement, contributing to enhanced energy security and fostering broader regional and global cooperation.

On April 16, the conference officially opened in Ashgabat, bringing together representatives of government agencies from Turkmenistan and China, international organizations, energy companies, and the expert community to discuss key achievements and future prospects of bilateral cooperation in the gas sector.