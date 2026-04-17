Kazakhstan unveils dates for Mongolian president's state visit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 17. President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on April 20-23 at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

During the high-level talks, the sides are expected to discuss prospects for strengthening political dialogue as well as expanding trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, on April 22-24, Astana will host the Regional Environmental Summit RES2026, a new UN-backed dialogue platform aimed at shaping a common vision for sustainable development in Central Asia and developing joint responses to climate and environmental challenges. The event will bring together heads of state and government from several countries, as well as leaders of international organizations.

Separately, on April 22, under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea will take place.