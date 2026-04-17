5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum gets underway

ANTALYA, Türkiye, April 17. The 5th edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2026), hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has kicked off in Antalya, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

This year’s theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties” emphasizes the importance of anticipating and addressing emerging issues to be able to shape a better future. The theme underscores the need to stay ahead of future developments by identifying risks and opportunities, developing strategies and turning insights into action.

ADF2026 will bring together leaders, policymakers, diplomats, academics, business experts, media and civil society representatives to explore how to best manage uncertainties and address pressing issues while preparing for future challenges. Through keynote addresses, panel discussions and interactive sessions as well as bilateral meetings, the participants will discuss global trends and regional dynamics, exchange views on possible solutions and share best practices.

The event, which will last until April 19, is being held at the NEST Congress and Exhibition Center.

The Forum will once again provide a valuable platform for fostering dialogue, restoring trust and engaging in stronger cooperation; mapping the path forward to a more peaceful, stable and resilient world for future generations.

The 4th ADF brought together participants from 155 countries, 21 heads of state and government, 61 ministers, including 52 ministers of foreign affairs, and 15 members of parliament.