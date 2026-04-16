Kyrgyzstan’s Nookat reports major road infrastructure progress
Photo: Ministry of Transport and Communication of Kyrgyzstan
The large-scale development of road and social infrastructure in the Nookat district reflects increased regional investment activity and improved fundamental conditions for economic growth and employment.
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