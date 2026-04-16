Oil dominates Kazakhstan’s exports structure in 1Q2026
Photo: Ministry of Investment, Industry and Science of the Moscow region of Russia
Kazakhstan’s key export structure includes crude oil and petroleum products as the dominant category, along with refined copper and copper alloys, copper ores and concentrates, ferroalloys, and wheat.
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