Ashgabat hosts conference on Turkmenistan-China gas cooperation (PHOTO)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 16. On April 16, the opening ceremony of an international scientific and practical conference on the theme "Turkmenistan - People's Republic of China: 20 Years of Strategic Cooperation in the Gas Sector," Trend's special correspondent reports.

The conference is attended by representatives of government agencies from Turkmenistan and China, international organizations, energy companies, and the expert community, who are discussing key achievements and prospects for bilateral cooperation in the gas sector.

The event also coincides with the official launch ceremony for the fourth phase of development of the “Galkynysh” gas field.

Will be updated