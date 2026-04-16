Azerbaijan shares evacuee figures from Iran amid ongoing crisis (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The evacuation of citizens of Azerbaijan, as well as those of other countries, from Iran continues, Trend reports.

From February 28 at 08:00 to April 15 at 10:00, a total of 3,546 people have been evacuated from Iran.

During this period, the evacuees included 738 citizens of China, 620 of Azerbaijan, 384 of Russia, 294 of India, 198 of Bangladesh, 195 of Tajikistan, 152 of Pakistan, 137 of Iran, 118 of Indonesia, 84 of Oman, 57 of Algeria, 46 of Italy, 30 of Germany, 27 of Canada, 26 of Spain, 25 of France, 25 of Kazakhstan, 21 of Georgia, 21 of Japan, 18 of Saudi Arabia, 17 of Uzbekistan, 17 of the United States, 16 of Bahrain, 16 of Poland, 14 of Switzerland, 13 of Nigeria, 13 of Belarus, 12 of Hungary, 11 of Mexico, 10 of the United Kingdom, 10 of Bulgaria, 10 of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 9 of Brazil, 8 of Sudan, and 8 of Venezuela, all of whom were evacuated via Azerbaijan.

In addition, the list includes six citizens each from the United Arab Emirates, Finland, Slovakia, Belgium, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, the Czech Republic, Australia, and Austria; five citizens each from Serbia, Sweden, Afghanistan, Türkiye, Greece, and Vietnam; and four citizens each from Jordan, the Philippines, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, and the Netherlands.