BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The global system of international relations is undergoing a period of profound transformation, marked by growing uncertainty and intensifying competition. In these conditions, the importance of states capable of combining flexible diplomacy with stable domestic policy is increasing. Azerbaijan, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, confidently occupies such a position, becoming a reliable center of stability in a region where predictability has become a true value.

In this context, the upcoming Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), which will take place on April 17–19, 2026, under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, is becoming a key platform for aligning geopolitical clocks. The theme of this year’s forum - “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties” - perfectly reflects the current moment. In an era when multilateral declarations are giving way to pragmatism, Azerbaijan demonstrates mastery of “soft power” and preventive diplomacy.

Azerbaijan positions itself as the “backbone” of new logistics and energy connections between East and West. Today, the strategic importance of Baku in ensuring the resilience of Europe and Asia is undeniable.

The development of the Middle Corridor has turned Azerbaijan into an indispensable transit hub. With the largest fleet in the Caspian Sea, the Port of Alat, and the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, the country offers the world a safe alternative amid global turbulence.

The energy dimension is no less important. After 2022, when Europe urgently needed to diversify its energy sources, Azerbaijan significantly increased supplies. Since 2021, gas exports to the EU have grown by 56%. By the end of 2025, total export volume reached 25.2 billion cubic meters, with more than half going to the European market. Today, Azerbaijani gas is supplied to 16 countries worldwide.

Together with partners from Central Asia and leading global companies (Masdar, bp, ACWA Power), Baku is shaping the architecture of renewable energy, planning to export more than 8 GW of green capacity by 2030.

A special place on the forum’s agenda is occupied by the alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. The formula “one nation, two states” has transformed into a powerful geopolitical tandem that acts as a guarantor of security in the South Caucasus. The synchronization of actions by the leaders of the two countries on projects such as the Zangezur Corridor sends a clear signal to the international community: the region’s economic prosperity is impossible without taking into account the interests of this strategic axis.

The participation of President Ilham Aliyev in the Antalya Forum confirms that Baku’s diplomatic initiatives are backed by strong political will and vast resources. The Antalya platform is becoming a tribune from which Azerbaijan reminds the world that a strategy of stability and reliable partnership is already working in practice.