Azerbaijani deputy prime minister's delegation visits Victory Monument in Minsk (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov visited the Victory Monument in Minsk, a source in the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

It was noted that the delegation led by Sharifov, who is on an official visit to Belarus to participate in the 16th meeting of the Belarus-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, arrived at Victory Square in Minsk and visited the Victory Monument.

​During the ceremony, the deputy prime minister and members of the delegation paid tribute to the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the victory over fascism during World War II and laid a wreath at the monument.

Later, the delegation laid flowers in front of the eternal flame and paid their respects to the memory of the fallen with a moment of silence.