Azerbaijan and UK review strategic energy collaboration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with a delegation led by David Reed MBE, UK Trade Representative for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, to discuss energy cooperation, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

The meeting noted that long-standing successful cooperation in the energy sector has played a significant role in the development of bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly through the “Contract of the Century” in the oil and gas sector involving bp, the Southern Gas Corridor, and other energy infrastructure projects.

In addition, the expansion of cooperation with the company through new projects was highlighted, as well as the contribution of the solar power plant currently under construction in Jabrayil to the decarbonization of the oil and gas terminal.

The discussions also addressed opportunities for expanding cooperation in offshore wind energy, solar energy, and interregional power transmission lines. The strategic importance of the “Caspian–Black Sea–Europe Green Energy Corridor” was emphasized, along with electricity transmission projects involving Türkiye, Bulgaria, and other countries in the region. Preparations for the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission were also discussed.