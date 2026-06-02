Gran Tierra Energy kicks off geological exploration in Northern Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Preliminary geological work is currently underway in northern Azerbaijan, including planned 2D seismic and gravimetric surveys, the President and CEO of Gran Tierra Energy, Gary S. Guidry, said at a panel discussion held on the second day of the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

According to him, it is crucial to make use of as much of the available geological data as possible, despite existing gaps in the information.

He noted that the first wells drilled are used to gather geological data and refine reservoir characteristics, which helps reduce costs for subsequent drilling phases.

As an example, he cited the company’s experience in Ecuador, where geological exploration was expanded, and positive results were achieved following the award of new development contracts.