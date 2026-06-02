Uzbekneftegaz, bp discuss Ustyurt energy project and long-term partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Executives from Uzbekistan’s state energy company Uzbekneftegaz and British energy giant bp met on the sidelines of Baku Energy Week 2026 to discuss progress on a major oil and gas project in Uzbekistan's Ustyurt region and opportunities for deeper long-term cooperation, Trend reports via the Uzbekneftegaz.

The talks brought together Uzbekneftegaz Chairman Abdugani Sanginov, bp Executive Vice President Gordon Birrell, and Giovanni Cristofoli, bp's Senior Vice President for the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye region.

bp representatives praised the constructive cooperation between the two sides and highlighted their participation in a Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) project in the Ustyurt region.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed a detailed action plan for the project extending through 2029, developed following previous discussions in Tashkent. They also discussed the timeline for completing the interpretation of geophysical data collected as part of the project.

Sanginov proposed launching drilling operations by the end of 2027 in an effort to accelerate implementation of what he described as a strategically important initiative. The discussions focused on optimizing project phases and speeding up operational processes.

bp executives emphasized the company's commitment to long-term partnerships in the countries where it operates.

"We have been working in many of our host countries for decades. Our entry into the Uzbek market is not aimed at short-term gains but at building a strategic partnership for the next 50 to 60 years," company representatives said.

Sanginov noted that broader adoption of advanced technologies remains one of the most important priorities for Uzbekistan's oil and gas industry.

"Today, the sector requires new approaches across the entire production chain, from drilling operations to field development. Many processes still rely on outdated technologies," he said.

bp also highlighted its capabilities in advanced seismic data analysis using high-performance supercomputers and sophisticated algorithms based in the United States. Company representatives expressed readiness to introduce these digital technologies and analytical tools to support Uzbekistan's oil and gas sector.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation and advancing joint projects in the country's energy industry.