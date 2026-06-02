President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits polymer plant as Uzbekistan expands import-substitution manufacturing

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited Kmita Polymers, a manufacturing enterprise operating within the Chirchiq Chemical Industrial Technopark, as Uzbekistan continues efforts to expand domestic industrial production and reduce reliance on imports, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Uzbek president.

The project, implemented in partnership with Russia's Polymers company, specializes in the production of specialty and multi-purpose polyethylene films used in packaging applications across a wide range of industries.

Modern packaging materials play a critical role in today's economy, helping ensure the safe transportation, storage, and protection of food products, consumer goods, construction materials, pharmaceuticals, and industrial products.

The facility, which covers 6,670 square meters, is equipped with advanced Italian technology and produces a broad range of polymer and shrink films. The launch of the plant is expected to replace approximately $9.5 million worth of imports annually.

The project is being carried out under a two-stage expansion program with a total investment value of $15.2 million. The first phase has already attracted $7.4 million in investment.

The enterprise has created 50 new jobs, with additional employment opportunities expected as future expansion stages are completed.

In 2025, the company produced goods worth 115 billion soms (about $9.6 million) and exported $6 million worth of products to countries across Central Asia.

The company's polymer films are used as locally sourced packaging materials by major brands, including Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Flash, Chernogolovka, Ackerman, Asl Oyna, Biolife, and Family Group.

Officials noted that the packaging industry remains one of the fastest-growing segments of modern manufacturing, driven by rising demand for safe storage, transportation, and distribution of goods.

The expansion of enterprises such as Kmita Polymers is expected to support not only the packaging sector but also the broader development of the food processing, construction, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and consumer goods industries.