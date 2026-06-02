Kazakhstan, Hong Kong discuss resumption of direct flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy, Serik Zhumangarin, and John Lee discussed the resumption of direct air links between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong, Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

The issue was discussed during a meeting in Astana, where John Lee led a large delegation from Hong Kong.

"We see significant potential for expanding cooperation between Hong Kong and Kazakhstan. Our economies can effectively complement each other in finance, innovation, technology, logistics, and investment. An important step toward further strengthening ties could be the restoration of direct air connectivity between Hong Kong and Kazakhstan,"John Lee said.

The Chief Executive of Hong Kong highly praised Kazakhstan's pace of economic development and its role as a key transit hub between Asia and Europe. According to him, around 85 percent of overland cargo transportation between the two regions passes through Kazakhstan.

John Lee also spoke about Hong Kong's ongoing economic transformation, which is aimed at advancing innovation and technology while reinforcing its position as one of the world's leading financial centers.

It was noted that in the coming years Hong Kong plans to significantly expand its innovation infrastructure, increase the number of science and technology parks, and continue attracting international talent to high-tech industries.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their interest in further developing cooperation between government institutions and business communities and agreed to intensify work in promising areas of partnership.

The Hong Kong delegation included more than 70 representatives of businesses and government institutions. Among them were executives of leading companies operating in green energy, financial technology, artificial intelligence, robotics, urban development, mining, and innovation.