Kazakhstan seeks to establish new industrial safety standards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Kazakhstan plans to develop new industrial safety standards through the introduction of a risk-based approach and amendments to existing legislation, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

Chairman of the KAZENERGY Association, Bolat Akchulakov, announced the initiative during a government meeting.

According to Akchulakov, major operators are currently applying new certification methods in addition to the approved industrial safety requirements.

He noted that, drawing on the experience of Tengizchevroil, North Caspian Operating Company, and Karachaganak Petroleum Operating, oil refineries and oil transportation companies have begun implementing alternative methods of technical inspection for equipment.

"Legislative support for a risk-based approach will enable the establishment of new industrial safety standards in Kazakhstan, improve operational efficiency, and bring the country closer to international practices. Therefore, we believe it is necessary to adopt amendments to regulatory and legal acts on industrial safety issues," Akchulakov said.

The KAZENERGY chairman also noted that the association pays special attention to occupational safety and employee protection.