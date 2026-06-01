Head of Azerbaijan's top cinema network attends Cannes Film Festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Zaur Darabzade, head of CineMastercard, Azerbaijan's largest cinema network, participated in one of the highlights of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, with the support of the Cinema Agency of Azerbaijan – a special anniversary screening of the The Fast and the Furious cult film, organized as part of the Cannes Classics program in honor of the legendary franchise's 25th anniversary, a source in CineMastercard told Trend.

On the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals, the CineMastercard representative was a guest at one of the world's most prestigious film events, representing Azerbaijan and the domestic film industry.

The screening of the original 2001 Universal Pictures film took place at the renowned Grand Théâtre Lumière and became one of the festival's most talked-about midnight premieres. The event was attended by franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, producer Neal Moritz, and Meadow Walker, daughter of the late Paul Walker.

Vin Diesel's emotional tribute to Paul Walker attracted particular attention from the international press. Meadow Walker's appearance was one of the most touching moments of the evening.

The anniversary screening celebrated the 25th anniversary of the film that launched one of the most successful franchises in cinema history. Over the years, the Fast & Furious series has grossed over $7 billion at the worldwide box office and become a global cultural phenomenon.

The participation of CineMastercard CEO Zaur Darabzade in such a large-scale international film event underscores the growing integration of the domestic film industry into the global professional community and the active presence of Azerbaijani representatives at leading international film venues, the statement said.

CineMastercard is a network of 10 premium cinemas. State-of-the-art technological equipment allows them to screen films released on the same day as world premieres. CineMastercard cinemas are also the only ones to feature unique Skybox screenings, two VIP DIAMOND screenings for special guests, and the latest 4DX and ScreenX technologies. The network also partners with leading global film studios such as Universal Pictures, Sony Pictures, The Walt Disney Company, Paramount Pictures, and Warner Bros.

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