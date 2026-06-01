King of Cambodia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The King of Cambodia, Norodom Sihamoni, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Mr. President,

On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend to Your Excellency my warmest congratulations and best wishes for your good health and personal well-being, as well as for the progress and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

I highly value the cordial relations of friendship and cooperation between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and remain confident that these ties will continue to develop further in the years ahead for the mutual benefit of our two nations and peoples.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration,'' the letter reads.