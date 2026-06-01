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President Ilham Aliyev thanks Donald Trump for memorandum on extension of waiver of Section 907 of Freedom Support Act (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 1 June 2026 14:19 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev thanks Donald Trump for memorandum on extension of waiver of Section 907 of Freedom Support Act (PHOTO)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts regarding the memorandum on the extension of the waiver of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act.

Trend presents the post:

“Dear President Donald Trump,

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you for sending me, as a commemorative gift, the memorandum on the extension of the waiver of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, accompanied by your personal inscription and kind words. I greatly appreciate this thoughtful gesture and hold it in the highest regard.”

President Ilham Aliyev thanks Donald Trump for memorandum on extension of waiver of Section 907 of Freedom Support Act (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev thanks Donald Trump for memorandum on extension of waiver of Section 907 of Freedom Support Act (PHOTO)

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