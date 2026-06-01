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President of Singapore sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 1 June 2026 13:01 (UTC +04:00)
President of Singapore sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: The World Economic Forum
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The President of the Republic of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Your Excellency,

On the special occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it gives me great pleasure to convey, on behalf of the people of Singapore, to Your Excellency and your people, our warmest congratulations and heartfelt wishes for the continued peace, progress, and prosperity of your country,'' the letter reads.

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