Kyrgyzstan, Zimbabwe discuss deeper political and multilateral cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 30. Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev and Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Amon Murwira discussed prospects for the further development of bilateral relations, Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA.

The talks were held on the sidelines of Kulubayev’s visit to New York. The officials reviewed the current state and future directions of Kyrgyzstan–Zimbabwe cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats and outlined concrete areas for practical cooperation in the near term.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the foreign ministers agreed to maintain close contacts at various levels to further advance cooperation. Kulubayev also extended an invitation to Murwira to undertake an official visit to Kyrgyzstan.

During his stay in New York, Kulubayev also met with Portugal’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel. The two sides discussed key issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as coordination within international organizations.

Following the talks, the ministers signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Portugal, aimed at strengthening institutional dialogue and expanding cooperation between the two countries.