Uzbekistan eyes new tourism and infrastructure projects with China’s Silk Road Fund

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 29. Uzbekistan’s Tourism Committee Chairman Abdulaziz Akkulov held talks with Lei Hongchen, Vice Chairman of China’s Silk Road Fund, focusing on the expansion of cooperation in tourism development and infrastructure projects, Trend reports via the committee.

The sides emphasized the importance of major investment initiatives under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, including the planned China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway and wind energy projects developed in partnership with ACWA Power.

Furthermore, the parties noted that Silk Road Fund support for the Samarkand Tourist Center has contributed to the development of Uzbekistan’s tourism infrastructure, transforming the complex into one of Central Asia’s leading MICE venues. The site has hosted major international summits, UN Tourism and UNESCO assemblies, as well as large-scale business forums.

During the meeting, Uzbekistan presented its concept for the development of modern tourism road corridors across the country, including routes from Andijan to Karakalpakstan and from Tashkent to Termez. The two sides discussed potential cooperation in applying China’s experience in the development of advanced roadside infrastructure and service facilities.

In the course of the meeting, it was announced that the proposed projects are expected to strengthen cultural and tourism ties, increase international visitor flows, and further develop Uzbekistan’s tourism service infrastructure.