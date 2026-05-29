EAEU leaders back nationwide referendum in Armenia on EU vs. EAEU choice

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. The leaders of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan support holding a referendum in Armenia regarding either joining the EU or remaining within the EAEU, Trend reports.

The initiative is outlined in the joint declaration concerning Armenia adopted by the leaders of EAEU member states—Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

​"We share the position on the need to hold a nationwide referendum in the Republic of Armenia as soon as possible regarding accession to the European Union or remaining within the Eurasian Economic Union," the statement noted.