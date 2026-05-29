Kazakhstan, China to remove road transport permit quotas by year-end

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 29. Kazakhstan and China have reached an agreement to transition to an unlimited exchange mechanism for foreign permit forms used in road transportation, without the introduction of quantitative quotas, by the end of the current year, Trend reports via Kazakh Ministry of Transport.

The agreement was concluded following a meeting of the China-Kazakhstan Joint Committee on International Road Transport held in Beijing.

The Kazakh delegation comprised representatives of the Ministry of Transport, the State Revenue Committee under the Ministry of Finance, and the national company KazAvtoZhol.

During the negotiations, the parties addressed a range of issues concerning the development of international road transportation, including the enhancement of the permit system, the modernization of border infrastructure, and the expansion of passenger transportation routes.

Particular emphasis was placed on increasing the throughput capacity of the Nur Zholy checkpoint on both the Kazakh and Chinese sides of the border.

The parties underscored the significance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation and expressed their readiness to maintain constructive engagement in the sphere of international road transportation.

According to Kazakhstan’s Bureau of National Statistics, the country's cargo transportation by road increased by 15.5% in January-April 2026 compared to the same period last year, while road freight turnover rose by 8.2%. Passenger transportation and passenger turnover also increased by 8.9% and 3.5%, respectively.