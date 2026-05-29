Azerbaijani boxers win five medals at tournament in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. An international boxing tournament has concluded in the Georgian city of Batumi, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani team, led by head coach Elbrus Rzayev, won one gold, one silver, and three bronze medals at the competition.

Team representative Bilalkhabashi Nazarov (50 kg) won all his matches, became the winner of the tournament and took the top step of the podium.

Kenan Najafov (+90 kg) finished the tournament with a silver medal. Tayfur Aliyev (60 kg), Ali Abdullayev (65 kg), and Abbasgulu Shadlinsky (75 kg) won bronze.