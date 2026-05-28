President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with residents of Boyuk Galaderesi village of Shusha (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. As reported earlier, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspected met with residents who had returned to Boyuk Galaderesi village of the Shusha district.

The head of state's sincere dialogue with residents was met with interest.

President Ilham Aliyev: First of all, I congratulate you on the holidays—both Eid al-Adha and Independence Day. You are celebrating both Independence Day and Eid al-Adha on your native Garabagh soil. This is a great happiness. I sincerely congratulate you on this occasion.

Returning to the native homeland after a long separation is a great happiness.

Female resident: It is an honor for us, an honor.

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes. Beautiful conditions have been created for you here. Almost most of the houses here were destroyed. Seventeen of them are ready, twenty will be ready in the second phase, and more houses will be built after that. Work is also underway in the surrounding area—Kichik Galaderesi, Turshsu, Saribaba. Lachin is close, and Shusha is also nearby. A new road is being built, and travel will be much more convenient. You have probably seen that we are expanding the Shusha–Lachin road, and tunnels are also being constructed. Everything is being done so that people can live comfortably here, on their native homeland soil.

Trend presents the footage of the dialogue: