Kazakhstan, Russia sign 14 agreements on nuclear plant, oil cooperation and currency swap

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 28. Kazakhstan and Russia signed 14 intergovernmental and interagency agreements covering nuclear energy, oil cooperation, finance, transport digitalization, education, and railway logistics, Trend reports via the press office of the Kazakh president.

The documents were signed during talks between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Vladimir Putin, as a part of Putin’s visit to Astana on May 28.

The following documents were signed during the meeting:

1. Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on the Basic Principles and Terms of Cooperation on the Nuclear Power Plant Construction Project in the Republic of Kazakhstan;

2. Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on the Provision of a State Export Credit to the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Finance the Construction of a Nuclear Power Plant in the Republic of Kazakhstan;

3. Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on the establishment and operation in the Republic of Kazakhstan of the international comprehensive school "Kazakhstan-Sirius" and the center for working with talented children and youth "Kazakhstan-Sirius";

4. Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on expanding cooperation in the oil sector;

5. Agreement between the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation on financing the costs of tuition for citizens of the Russian Federation at the Omsk branch of the non-profit joint-stock company "Al-Farabi Kazakh National University";

6. Supplementary Agreement to the Agreement between the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federal Financial Monitoring Service of the Russian Federation on cooperation in combating the legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime and the financing of terrorism;

7. Bilateral Agreement on the Kazakhstani Tenge/Russian Ruble Currency Swap between the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation;

8. Memorandum of Cooperation between the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation;

9. Action Plan for Interagency Cooperation between the Ministries of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation in the Field of Digitalization Development in Transport;

10. Action Plan for Interagency Cooperation in Nuclear and Radiation Safety Regulation for 2026-2030 between the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy and the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological, and Nuclear Supervision of the Russian Federation;

11. Action Plan for Practical Cooperation between the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing of the Russian Federation;

12. Joint Action Plan of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and JSC Russian Railways for the Development of Digitalization of Rail Freight Transportation.

13. Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the Republican State Enterprise on the Right of Economic Management "Teleradiocomplex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan" of the Administrative Department of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and JSC TATMEDIA;

14. Memorandum of Cooperation between the Non-Commercial Joint-Stock Company "L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University" and the Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education "All-Russian Foreign Trade Academy of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation".