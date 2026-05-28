Uzbekistan, EDB sign cooperation deal to boost exports and product certification

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 28. Uzbekistan and the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) have signed a memorandum of cooperation aimed at supporting exports, product certification, and the development of non-financial support instruments for local businesses, Trend reports via the bank.

The agreement was signed between the EDB and Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade and provides for the use of the bank's Technical Assistance Fund to help domestic producers meet international standards and expand access to foreign markets.

The parties agreed to cooperate on developing export infrastructure, introducing certification and standardization systems, and training specialists to strengthen the export potential of Uzbek companies.

The memorandum was signed during the official opening of the EDB's representative office in Uzbekistan.

For reference, the Eurasian Development Bank is a multilateral development institution established in 2006 to finance infrastructure, industry, energy, and integration projects across Eurasia. Uzbekistan became the bank's seventh member in 2025 with a 10% capital share, making it the EDB's third-largest shareholder after Russia and Kazakhstan.

In May 2026, the bank opened its representative office in Tashkent and announced plans to invest up to $1.5 billion in Uzbekistan by 2031, focusing on energy, transport, logistics, industry, digital technologies, and water management.