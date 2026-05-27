Uzbekistan plans new airport for 20 mln passengers, expansion of aviation infrastructure

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 27. Uzbekistan plans to build a new international airport in New Tashkent with annual capacity of 20 million passengers as part of a broader expansion of the country’s civil aviation infrastructure, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The projects were presented to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a presentation on transport infrastructure development.

According to the plans, the new airport will include a 208,400-square-meter passenger terminal, 169 aircraft parking stands, and two runways each measuring 4 kilometers in length.

The presentation also covered modernization of the country’s aviation sector, including reconstruction of seven regional international airports and construction of new airports in Muynak, Kokand, Zaamin, Shakhrisabz, Sariasiy, and Sokh, bringing the total number of airports in Uzbekistan to 18.

Authorities are also working to transform Navoi International Airport into a commercially independent aviation hub operating under project management principles. By 2030, the airport aims to increase annual flights 2.3-fold to 7,000, raise passenger traffic to 150,000 people, and handle up to 45,000 tons of cargo annually.

A free economic zone operating under a porto-franco model is also planned at the airport to provide technical and commercial services for aircraft.

In parallel, Uzbekistan plans to increase annual aviation fuel production capacity to 600,000 tons and expand airport fuel storage capacity from the current 49,000 tons to 80,000 tons by 2030 through construction of new storage facilities at airports in Navoi, Andijan, Bukhara, Urgench, and New Tashkent.