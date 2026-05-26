Azerbaijan grants State Prizes to representatives of science and culture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Three people working in the fields of science and culture in Azerbaijan have been awarded the State Prize, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the State Prizes in the fields of science and culture of Azerbaijan for 2026 were awarded to the following individuals:

In the field of science

Asaf Hajiyev – for his book "Multidimensional regression analysis and artificial intelligence"

Tarikh Dostiyev – for his fundamental scientific results obtained based on archaeological excavations conducted in the medieval urban areas of Ganja and Shamkir

In the field of culture

Eldar Mikayilzade – for his triptych "Azerbaijani Carpet - Dance of Loops", "Khamsa" series and "Heavenly Religions".