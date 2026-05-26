QazaqGaz and China's TAPline discuss joint gas projects and financial cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 26. Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz and China's Trans-Asia Gas Pipeline Company Limited (TAPline) discussed joint projects and future cooperation, Trend reports via QazaqGaz.

Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of QazaqGaz for Economics and Finance Zhanbolat Mirmanov and representatives of TAPline held talks focused on potential joint initiatives, project implementation, and financial matters.

Representatives of subsidiary and affiliated organizations, including Asian Gas Pipeline LLP and Beineu–Shymkent Gas Pipeline LLP, also took part in the discussions.

The sides reviewed prospects for cooperation and placed particular emphasis on the financial sustainability of ongoing and future projects. They noted the importance of coordination amid rising gas demand and the ongoing transformation of the global energy sector.

QazaqGaz highlighted that TAPline has long been a reliable strategic partner of Kazakhstan in the energy sector. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a long-term and productive partnership.

China’s Tapline is engaged in the development and operation of gas transportation infrastructure, including cross-border pipeline projects, with a focus on expanding regional connectivity