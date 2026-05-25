  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping

Politics Materials 25 May 2026 19:07 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has expressed his condolences to Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, Trend reports.

''Honorable Mr. President,

We were profoundly shocked by the news of the explosion at a coal mine in Shanxi Province, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of a large number of people.

On this tragic occasion, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the victims, and the friendly people of China, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan. I also wish those injured a speedy recovery,'' the letter reads.

Follow Trend on

Latest

Latest

Read more