EBRD and Tajikistan: How international investments reshape country’s infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Vice President for Policy and Partnerships at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Mark Bowman will visit Tajikistan from May 25 through 28, where he is scheduled to hold talks with the country’s Prime Minister, the leadership of the National Bank, and the ministers of finance, energy, and industry, as well as participate in a high-level international conference held within the framework of the UN 2018–2028 Water Action Decade.

In addition to Dushanbe, the EBRD delegation will visit Khujand to review the implementation of projects financed by the bank. To date, the EBRD’s total investments in Tajikistan have exceeded 1 billion euros across 192 projects.

Bowman’s visit itself reflects a much broader process - the gradual deepening of cooperation between the EBRD and Tajikistan, which in recent years has moved beyond isolated infrastructure financing. What is now taking shape is a sustainable model of long-term engagement, in which energy, water resources, grid modernization, and climate resilience are increasingly viewed as part of a single strategic framework.

It is notable that energy and water management issues occupy a central place on the agenda. For Tajikistan, this issue is of systemic importance. The country possesses one of the largest hydropower potentials in the region, while simultaneously facing challenges related to aging infrastructure, high electricity losses, and the need for large-scale grid modernization.

Against this backdrop, negotiations between Tajikistan’s Ministry of Energy and Water Resources and the EBRD have intensified in recent months. During talks between Minister Daler Juma and EBRD Head in Tajikistan Holger Wiefel, the parties discussed attracting concessional financing to reduce electricity losses, developing solar generation capacity, and constructing hydropower plants in the Zarafshan River basin. Particular attention was also paid to mechanisms for attracting private investors to the energy sector.

The financial architecture of cooperation is also becoming increasingly sophisticated. The recent decision to allocate 49.6 million euros to Tajikistan for projects aimed at reducing electricity losses in the Sughd and Khatlon regions demonstrates a shift toward combined support mechanisms. Of this amount, 28 million euros will be provided as a 20-year loan at an interest rate of 0.5% plus Euribor, while the remaining funds will be allocated as a grant. Such schemes enable international financial institutions to support infrastructure modernization while simultaneously easing the debt burden on the national economy.

Currently, the EBRD’s portfolio in Tajikistan is estimated at approximately 509 million euros and includes 73 projects. More importantly, however, the bank is gradually expanding its presence not only in state-led infrastructure initiatives, but is also seeking to stimulate private sector participation. Although the private sector currently accounts for only around 11% of the portfolio, the very emphasis on this issue signals a changing approach by international financial institutions toward the country’s economy.

At the regional level, the growing interaction between Dushanbe and the EBRD coincides with broader shifts taking place across Central Asia. International financial institutions are increasingly viewing the region as a promising platform for projects related to the energy transition, water security, and transport connectivity. In this context, Tajikistan - with its substantial water resources and energy potential - has an opportunity to strengthen its role within the region’s emerging infrastructure architecture.

Going forward, the development of relations between the EBRD and Tajikistan could follow several scenarios. One scenario suggests accelerated expansion of energy and infrastructure projects with more active involvement of international private capital and the development of renewable energy. Another scenario is linked to preserving the current model, under which the main focus would remain on modernizing existing networks and improving the efficiency of the power system.

A further possibility is the gradual expansion of cooperation beyond the energy sector into areas such as water management, industrial modernization, and regional transport infrastructure. At the same time, the future trajectory will depend both on Tajikistan’s domestic economic policy and on the broader investment strategies of international financial institutions in Central Asia.