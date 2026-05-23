EDB to finance Labijar–Kalaiikhumb highway project in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 23. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Tajikistan have signed a financing agreement for the construction of the first section of the Labijar–Kalaiikhumb highway, Trend reports via the bank.

The document was signed by Vladimir Yakunin, EDB Director for the Republic of Tajikistan, and Kahhorzoda Fayziddin, Minister of Finance of Tajikistan.

​Under the signed agreement, the EDB will provide Tajikistan with concessional financing totaling $18.5 million. This amount includes $17 million in credit funds and a $1.5 million targeted grant.

​The funds will be directed toward the construction and reconstruction of a 10-kilometer section of the highway, as well as the building of three bridges. The implementation of the project is designed to increase the safety of freight transport, improve transport accessibility in mountainous areas, and create conditions for the development of trade, entrepreneurship, and investment in the country's regions.

​The project aims to develop the country's transport infrastructure and strengthen connectivity between the Districts of Republican Subordination and the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region.