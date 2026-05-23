Uzbekistan’s communication and IT services reach $1.86 in 1Q2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 23. The volume of communication and information services in Uzbekistan amounted to 22.8 trillion UZS( about $1.86 billion) in January–March 2026.

Data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan’s National Statistics Committee shows that compared to the same period last year, the sector continued to show steady growth, reflecting ongoing digitalization of the economy, expansion of telecommunications infrastructure, and increasing demand for IT services from both businesses and the population.

The largest share of services was accounted for by computer programming, which made up 46.5% of the total. It was followed by telecommunications services at 29.9%, information services at 14.4%, publishing services at 6.6%, and other services at 2.3%.

The expansion of the programming and digital solutions segment highlights the active development of the IT sector, including outsourcing, software development, and the integration of digital technologies across both public and private sectors of the economy.