Azerbaijan-Tajikistan joint projects deliver results - Avesto Group (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Joint investment projects between Azerbaijani and Tajik business entities are already producing tangible results, including the manufacturing and export of infrastructure solutions, Gulnora Anvarova, a representative of Tajikistan’s Avesto Group told Trend, on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-Tajik Business Forum.

She marked that the company has been actively operating across multiple sectors for the past decade. Avesto Group is a diversified company celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

"During this time, we have implemented a number of major projects contributing to the development of various sectors of our country. We have expertise in mechanical engineering, textiles, food processing, banking, IT, and mining,” Anvarova said.

She also highlighted the company’s successful partnership with Azerbaijani firms, which resulted in the launch of a joint venture.

“One of our key achievements is our cooperation with the Azerbaijani company AZKOMPOZIT, which began in 2019. In 2021, we established the joint venture KOMPOZIT T.A., which now manufactures fiberglass pipes to support the sustainable development of water supply and sewage systems in Tajikistan,” she said.

According to Anvarova, the venture’s products also have export potential across Central Asia, making the project an example of effective industrial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

She added that the forum creates new opportunities to attract investment and expand joint initiatives between the business communities of the two countries.