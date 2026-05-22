Uzbekistan explores satellite internet co-op with Amazon Leo

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 22. Uzbekistan's Digital Technologies Minister Sherzod Shermatov held talks with Ivan Zaitsev regarding prospective cooperation in the development of satellite communication technologies and digital infrastructure in country, Trend reports via the ministry.

The discussions focused on opportunities to strengthen the country’s digital connectivity through the application of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite technologies, with particular attention given to the development of stable and reliable digital services.

The parties also emphasized the strategic importance of establishing a secure, modern, and sustainable satellite communications infrastructure to support Uzbekistan’s rapidly evolving digital economy and broader technological ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite internet initiative, Amazon Project Kuiper, also referred to as Amazon Leo, was launched in 2019. The initiative envisages the deployment of a constellation of more than 3,000 satellites aimed at providing high-speed, low-latency broadband connectivity globally, particularly in remote and underserved regions. The project forms part of Amazon’s broader strategy to expand global digital connectivity and strengthen its position in the satellite internet sector.