UN to continue driving coordinated approach to global housing - deputy SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The entire United Nations family will continue its activities to strengthen a more coordinated and unified approach toward adequate housing provision and sustainable urban development, Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, said during the official closing press conference held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

She stated that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) can only be realized at the global level if they are implemented within our countries and communities.

"That is exactly why the discussions held and the commitments shaped within the framework of this forum are of vital importance for the implementation of the SDGs. These establish the foundations for the transformation we need across society and define the work we must carry forward after the forum.

This means that we must further strengthen cooperation with all members of society, particularly with local and regional authorities who will lead these transformations. This process must be based on people's real-life experiences, and housing must be accepted as one of the fundamental conditions of sustainable development," she emphasized.

She emphasized that cities must work for everyone — especially for children, women, youth, persons with disabilities, the elderly, migrants, internally displaced persons, and people living in informal settlements.

"Local-level adaptation measures must be one of the primary priorities.

Significant progress has been made since the adoption of the New Urban Agenda, but there is still much work to be done. The energy, partnerships, and solutions demonstrated within the framework of this forum give us reason to look to the future with hope.

Baku's call to action is clear: sustainable urbanization is one of the most powerful tools for rebuilding trust, accelerating the Sustainable Development Goals, and renewing multilateralism.

We leave Baku with a renewed determination to work together toward building inclusive, resilient, sustainable communities and cities that put human dignity at their core. It is now time to house the world and provide a dignified life for every human being," she said.

Today marks the final day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

The fifth day of WUF13 continued discussions on the global housing crisis, the creation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, the use of artificial intelligence in urban management, green urbanization, and social equality.

One of the important events of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.