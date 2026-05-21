Uzbekistan, China explore expanded partnership in livestock dev't and innovation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 21. The officials from the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Beijing held a meeting with Sha Yusheng, Secretary-General of the China National Livestock Association, to discuss cooperation in livestock development and innovation, Trend reports via embassy.

During the meeting, the parties discussed avenues for enhancing cooperation between Uzbekistan and China in the livestock sector.

The Chinese side was briefed on the ongoing measures implemented in Uzbekistan to develop the livestock sector, the conditions established for foreign investors in this field, the regulations introduced to ensure feed supply, as well as the objectives set by the government for the sector.

Sha Yusheng expressed readiness for joint cooperation in the livestock sector and for the exchange of experience in this area.

He also noted that the participation of Uzbek delegations in international livestock exhibitions held in China provides an important opportunity for specialists to exchange experience and familiarize themselves with the latest developments in the field.

An agreement was reached on the implementation of joint projects in Uzbekistan across various areas of animal husbandry.