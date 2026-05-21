WUF13 in Baku: “An inclusive city starts with more than just ramps and elevators” – Aydin Khalilov (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. At the World Urban Forum in Baku, the Blood Donors Association organized an event titled “Inclusive City: Creating an Accessible Urban Environment for All” at the pavilion of Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Support of NGOs, Trend reports.

The guest of the meeting was Aydin Khalilov, chairman of the Center for Independent Living for Persons with Disabilities, an expert on the implementation of ESG standards and inclusive business processes, and a consultant on social inclusion and universal design with over 20 years of experience.

During the discussion, participants addressed contemporary approaches to building inclusive cities, the physical and social barriers people with disabilities face daily, as well as issues of accessibility in public spaces, transportation, and the digital environment.

Particular attention was paid to the principles of universal design and a human-centered approach in urban planning. Participants noted that a modern city must be comfortable and safe for all segments of the population, regardless of age, physical abilities, or social status.

In an interview with Trend, Aydin Khalilov noted that the concept of an inclusive city is much broader than simply creating basic infrastructure.

“An inclusive city is not just about ramps and elevators. It is an environment in which every person can live safely, independently, and with dignity, move about freely, receive an education, work, and fully participate in public life,” he said.

According to him, when designing the urban environment, it is important to consider not only architectural accessibility but also the participation of people with disabilities themselves in the decision-making process.

"It is very important that people with disabilities are not merely recipients of services, but full participants in urban planning and development processes. Only then can we create a truly effective inclusive system," noted Aydin Khalilov.

The discussions also highlighted the role of ESG standards in the activities of government agencies and businesses. Experts discussed the development of inclusive business models, expanding employment opportunities for people with disabilities, and fostering corporate social responsibility.

Participants paid special attention to digital accessibility and modern technological solutions capable of increasing social engagement.

During the event, examples of international experience and innovative practices were shared, which could potentially be applied in Azerbaijan to create a more accessible and inclusive urban environment.

Participants noted that holding such discussions at WUF13 demonstrates Baku’s commitment to developing modern approaches to urban planning, where the focus is on people and their right to full participation in city life.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 through 22 as part of a collaboration between the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) and the Azerbaijan government. WUF13 features 121 pavilions, including 41 national pavilions, with over 40,000 participants registered from 182 countries. The forum is dedicated to the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” and addresses such important issues as the global housing crisis, sustainable urbanization, urban resilience, the impact of climate change on cities, and modern urban governance.