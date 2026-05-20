Uzbekistan, Qatar discuss expanding trade and investment cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 20. Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov held talks with Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade Ahmad bin Mohammed Al-Sayed to discuss expanding strategic partnership and deepening economic cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports via the Ministry of State for Foreign Trade of Qatar.

The discussions focused on prospects for cooperation in trade, investment, finance, transport and logistics, energy, and infrastructure development.

The sides emphasized the importance of making fuller use of the existing potential for bilateral cooperation, as well as accelerating the implementation of joint investment projects and initiatives.

Special attention was also given to strengthening business-to-business ties and promoting new economic initiatives between the private sectors of Uzbekistan and Qatar.

During the meeting, the Uzbek side invited Qatar to take an active part in the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum, scheduled to be held in June this year in Tashkent.