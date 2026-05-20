PASHA Insurance and Sea Breeze sign memorandum of cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. PASHA Insurance and Sea Breeze have signed a memorandum of cooperation to cultivate new opportunities in the real estate insurance market, Trend reports.

The signing ceremony took place with the participation of senior representatives from both organizations. Speaking at the event, officials from both entities stated that the partnership creates novel opportunities within the insurance sector and actively contributes to developing joint corporate initiatives.

Under the framework of the memorandum, the entities plan to implement educational awareness projects, expand information campaigns regarding insurance services, and develop diverse tracks of strategic cooperation. Both parties emphasized that this collaboration serves to reinforce mutually beneficial business relations.

Concurrently, officials noted that based on the mutual agreement, PASHA Insurance clients gain access to exclusive offers on real estate portfolios presented by Sea Breeze. This memorandum effectively establishes tailored and specialized opportunities specifically designed for PASHA Insurance policyholders.

During the meeting, representatives exchanged views regarding long-term partnership perspectives. The event concluded with expressions of mutual appreciation and goodwill messages affirming the future success of the cooperation.