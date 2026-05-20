WUF13 hosts business roundtable on affordable housing financing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. A business roundtable is being held during the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to discuss ensuring affordable housing for all through the lens of long-term investment, asset sustainability, and the management of construction and investment risks, Trend reports.

The session brings together investors, developers, financial institutions, public sector representatives, international financial organizations, and experts in urban development. Participants are discussing how housing finance can simultaneously provide stable returns for investors and sustainable, high-quality housing solutions for the population.

Particular attention is paid to creating favorable conditions for investment and the interplay of key factors - risk level, expected returns, the regulatory environment, and sustainability requirements - at all stages of the housing construction cycle.

The impact of climate risks on underwriting processes, insurance availability, operating costs, and asset valuation is examined separately.

The discussion also focuses on the question of when investments in sustainability increase the long-term returns of projects without reducing their economic attractiveness, while maintaining housing affordability, especially in well-located urban areas.

The session draws on the experience of leading international housing finance platforms and examines three key areas that shape investment decisions: the predictability of the investment environment, the development of public-private partnerships, and the scaling up of financial models that combine affordability, sustainability, and commercial viability.

Innovative financial instruments are discussed separately, including blended finance mechanisms, guarantees, social bonds, and public-private partnership models capable of supporting the implementation of sustainable housing in both the formal and informal sectors.

The discussion also examines private investors’ expectations of government agencies—specifically regarding the predictability of urban planning, infrastructure provision, and risk allocation.

The goal of the roundtable is to identify where private capital is already flowing into the housing sector, which factors remain key barriers for investors, and what changes in policy, financial instruments, and partnership models could unlock the potential for large-scale private investment in affordable and sustainable housing.

Today, the fourth day of the WUF13 conference is taking place in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.

Will be updated