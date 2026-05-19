Azerbaijan pursues consistent policy to ensure steady transit flows since 2021 - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Azerbaijan has been pursuing a consistent policy to ensure that transit flows don't bypass it since 2021, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said at an event "Cities at the heart of connectivity: Urban reconstruction and regional cooperation" within the framework of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

"The metro and road infrastructure we build today are not only a response to current needs, but also choices made about how to shape our future," he noted.

The minister emphasized that shaping the future involves not only societies, but also mindsets, governance models, and how economic activity will be structured.

"Since 2021, our country has pursued a consistent policy to ensure that transit flows do not bypass us, and as a result, an almost twofold increase in transit turnover has been observed.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.