Azerbaijani minister highlights green energy projects in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The future of cities is built on the principle of creating greater value while consuming less energy, which is primarily achieved through green technologies and energy efficiency; and the process of reconstructing territories liberated from occupation is a prime example of this approach, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at an event titled “Cities at the Heart of Connectivity: Urban Reconstruction and Regional Cooperation” held as part of WUF13 in Baku.

The minister noted that a unified concept of “smart cities,” “smart villages,” “green energy zones,” and digital management systems is being implemented in these territories:

“President Ilham Aliyev’s declaration of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur as ‘green energy zones’ to achieve ‘net-zero emissions’ by 2050 is part of this strategic concept. Currently, there are 38 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 307 MW operating in these territories; construction of solar power plants with a capacity of 340 MW is underway; solar panels with a total capacity of 7 MW have been installed on rooftops; and feasibility studies are being conducted for a 240 MW wind power plant.”

Shahbazov added that by 2030, the plan is to commission 1,650 MW of renewable energy capacity, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 2 million tons annually.

Parviz Shahbazov noted that this model is now being extended to the Nakhchivan region, and Azerbaijan is becoming a strategic hub for energy and environmentally friendly power connections between Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

The minister added that this approach is further strengthened by the development of the Middle Corridor and the Zangezur Corridor and is shaping a new architecture of interregional energy and digital connectivity.

“Successful cities are no longer defined by their size, but by their sustainability, innovation, integration, and connectivity,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, the third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.