Baku emerges as major economic hub in region, Economy Minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Baku is one of the region's largest economic hubs, the country's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the event “Cities at the Heart of Connectivity: Urban Reconstruction and Regional Cooperation,” held in Baku as part of WUF13.

The minister noted that although Baku and Sumgayit are different cities from an administrative standpoint, from the perspective of economic analysis and interconnection, they form a single large economic space.

According to him, this territory accounts for a significant portion of the country’s gross domestic product, employment, and urban development activities.

Furthermore, Jabbarov stressed that Azerbaijan’s economic development strategy is based on a harmonious blend of local and foreign talent,

Mikayil Jabbarov noted that the “Sea Breeze” project being implemented in Baku represents a new model of a suburban city, while the “White City” concept demonstrates a new approach to urbanization within the city.

The minister added that new projects based on the concept of inner-city urbanization are currently being implemented in collaboration with investors from the Middle East.

He emphasized that the polycentric approach adopted in the capital’s master plan helps transform issues related to quality of life, employment, public spaces, and transportation accessibility into more sustainable economic development. “Baku stands out among cities located within a two-hour radius in terms of infrastructure quality, economic opportunities, tourism, and living conditions,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, the third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.