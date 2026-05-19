Azerbaijan shows interest in ending conflict with investment in former conflict zone - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Azerbaijan has shown interest in closing the page of confrontation with its investment in the former conflict zone, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at an event on "Cities at the heart of connectivity: Urban reconstruction and regional cooperation" held as part of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, sustainable and well-planned cities are essential for ensuring long-term economic and social benefits.

The minister noted that precisely on the basis of this approach, Azerbaijan launched a large-scale reconstruction and recovery process in the liberated territories.

"All cities, settlements, and villages are being rebuilt from scratch based on the principles of sustainability, smart governance, green energy, climate resilience, and people-centered urban planning.

This process is not just about building houses and roads. It's about forming centers of economic growth, connectivity, and human development.

At the same time, the large-scale reconstruction and settlement projects implemented in the liberated territories immediately after the conflict are a clear indication of Azerbaijan's commitment to the peace agenda," he explained.

Bayramov particularly emphasized that Azerbaijan has demonstrated its sincere interest in closing the page of confrontation in the region by investing about $15 billion in the former conflict zone.

"In other words, the large-scale reconstruction work carried out by Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period should also be considered an integral part of the peace-building strategy.

This is a strategy to leave the era of violence behind and build a more prosperous and sustainable future," he added.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.