BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Global politics is increasingly defined by competition among several major powers rather than by a single dominant bloc. Few regions illustrate this shift more clearly than the South Caucasus, where the interests of the United States, Russia, China, the European Union, Turkey, and Iran intersect. Once treated by many Western policymakers as a peripheral post-Soviet space, the region has become strategically significant after the war in Ukraine reshaped Europe’s political and energy priorities.

The European Union’s growing interest in Armenia and Azerbaijan reflects it’s broader geopolitical transformation. Since 2022, Brussels has sought to reduce its dependence on Russian energy while simultaneously developing alternative trade and transportation routes linking Europe with Central Asia and China. In that context, the South Caucasus has gained importance not only as an energy corridor, but also as a critical segment of the so-called Middle Corridor connecting Asia to Europe through the Caspian region and Turkey while bypassing Russian territory.

Armenia’s role in this evolving strategy has expanded considerably. Relations between Yerevan and Moscow have deteriorated in recent years, particularly after Armenian frustration with Russia’s security guarantees during and after the Karabakh conflict. The weakening of confidence in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) created an opening for deeper European engagement. The European Union responded by increasing diplomatic outreach, financial assistance, and political cooperation with Armenia, including the deployment of an EU civilian monitoring mission along the Armenian border.

For Brussels, Armenia represents more than a small partner state in need of economic support. It also provides an opportunity to gradually reduce Russian influence in a region historically dominated by Moscow. Yet European policy toward the South Caucasus remains constrained by strategic realities. While European leaders frequently emphasize democratic reform and political cooperation with Armenia, they are equally careful to avoid a major rupture with Azerbaijan.

The reason is straightforward: energy security and transportation logistics. Azerbaijan has become one of Europe’s increasingly important alternative energy suppliers since the reduction of Russian gas imports following the Ukraine war. In 2022, the European Union and Azerbaijan signed a memorandum aimed at expanding natural gas exports through the Southern Gas Corridor. At the same time, Azerbaijan’s geographic position has elevated its role in the Middle Corridor, which Western governments and China alike view as an increasingly valuable trade route connecting Europe and Asia without relying on Russian transit networks.

Against this backdrop, Azerbaijan’s foreign policy has attracted growing international attention. President Ilham Aliyevhas pursued what is often described as a multi-vector strategy: maintaining functional relations with several competing powers without becoming fully dependent on any of them. Azerbaijan preserves its strategic partnership with Turkey, continues pragmatic engagement with Russia, exports energy to Europe, and simultaneously deepens economic cooperation with China.

This balancing strategy became especially visible after Azerbaijan restored full control over Karabakh in 2023. The end of the decades-long territorial conflict significantly strengthened Baku’s international standing and elevated Azerbaijan’s role as an increasingly influential regional actor. Azerbaijan is no longer viewed primarily through the lens of an unresolved conflict, but is increasingly recognized as a major regional energy exporter and transportation hub with growing geopolitical importance.

Europe’s approach to Azerbaijan reflects a broader tension between political values and geopolitical pragmatism. European institutions frequently stress democracy, human rights, and political reform in their foreign policy messaging. Yet critics argue that both Europe and the United States applied double standards during the years of Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories. According to this view, particularly within Azerbaijan, successive U.S. Democratic administrations often avoided directly confronting the issue and, under pressure from influential Armenian lobbying groups, at times appeared to tolerate or indirectly support hardline Armenian nationalist positions associated with the dashnak movement.

Today, however, geopolitical realities have shifted. Europe’s energy security increasingly depends on Azerbaijani gas exports, while the stability of transportation corridors crossing the South Caucasus has become strategically important for both Europe and Asia. As a result, Brussels has generally sought to avoid a confrontational approach toward Baku despite ongoing disagreements over governance, human rights, and regional security issues.

At a wider level, the South Caucasus is becoming part of the broader strategic competition involving the United States, Russia, and China. Russia seeks to preserve influence across the former Soviet space despite the pressures created by the war in Ukraine. The United States and the European Union, meanwhile, aim to limit Moscow’s regional dominance by strengthening alternative political, economic, and logistical partnerships. China’s interests are primarily economic: securing stable trade routes to European markets under the broader framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

In this increasingly competitive environment, Azerbaijan positions itself not as a member of a single geopolitical bloc, but as a state whose significance is defined by its ability to simultaneously engage with multiple centers of power. Baku’s strategy is based less on ideology and more on strategic flexibility. By avoiding dependence on any single power, Azerbaijan seeks to maximize its geopolitical influence while reducing external vulnerabilities, a balance it has largely managed to maintain.

Azerbaijan’s long-term goal is to strengthen its role as a stable Eurasian transit and energy hub connecting Europe, Central Asia, and China. Baku is expanding the Middle Corridor, increasing energy exports, and maintaining working relationships with competing regional players — Turkey, Russia, and the European Union — thereby reinforcing its strategic resilience in an increasingly fragmented global order.

The future of the South Caucasus will likely depend on whether regional states can continue balancing external pressures without becoming arenas for direct confrontation among larger powers. For both Armenia and Azerbaijan, the region’s growing importance presents opportunities as well as risks. As global competition intensifies, the South Caucasus is no longer a peripheral frontier. It is increasingly becoming one of the key geopolitical intersections connecting Europe, Asia, and the wider post-Soviet space.