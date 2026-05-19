WUF13 to conclude with Baku Challenge collective declaration - national coordinator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. WUF13 will conclude with a collective declaration called the Baku Challenge, WUF13 National Coordinator, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said at a panel session "D-8 High-Level Energy and Urban Dialogue" as part of the forum, Trend reports.

According to him, the liberated areas are being developed as green, smart and safe living spaces. Renewable energy, sustainable transportation, digital management systems, ecological infrastructure, "smart city" and "smart village" principles are applied here.

Guliyev said that transforming cities into green and sustainable places requires innovative solutions, strong partnerships and the mobilization of resources: "International cooperation is of particular importance in providing us with the tools and expertise we need to achieve these goals.

The D8 platform can become an important catalyst for action by supporting practical and result-oriented initiatives and strengthening cooperation between stakeholders. The State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture is ready to contribute to current and future D8 initiatives, and we hope that today's discussions will bring us closer to our common goals," the official noted.

He emphasized that WUF13 will conclude with a collective declaration called the Baku Challenge, which will set the direction for housing and sustainable urban development in the coming years.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.