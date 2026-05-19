WUF13 in Baku marks another milestone for Azerbaijan after COP29 - D8 SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) marks another significant international achievement for the country, following COP29, the Secretary-General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the “High-Level Energy and Urban Dialogue of D-8 Countries” event held as part of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

Sohail Mahmood emphasized that the world is currently undergoing an unprecedented process of urbanization. According to the UN, about 56 percent of the world’s population lives in cities, and this figure is expected to reach 70 percent by 2050.

“Although cities generate more than 80% of global GDP, they also account for about 70% of global energy consumption and energy-related greenhouse gas emissions. According to estimates by the International Energy Agency, demand for electricity for urban infrastructure, cooling systems, transportation, and digital services will increase by more than 75 percent by 2050.”

Mahmood noted that sustainable urbanization and the energy transition are no longer separate policy areas but are closely intertwined in development priorities: “The D8 countries have large young populations, strategic geographical locations, growing industrial and technological potential, and abundant renewable energy sources. At the same time, rapid urbanization is putting serious pressure on housing construction, transport infrastructure, water security, public utilities, waste management, and energy demand.

Developing countries need greater access to concessional financing, technology transfer, and international partnerships to align their energy transition and urban development programs,” he said.

He pointed out that the D8 Energy and Climate Center, which is planned to be established in Baku, could serve as a regional platform for policy dialogue, technical cooperation, the exchange of research findings, and capacity building.

Meanwhile, the third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.