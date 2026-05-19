Azerbaijan, Slovakia kick off talks on e-government and space co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev held a meeting with Samuel Migal, Minister of Investment, Regional Development, and Information of the Slovak Republic, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on cooperation in the areas of digitalization, innovation, and urban planning.

The Slovak side expressed interest in cooperating with Azerbaijan in the areas of e-government, the “SIMA signature” system, and electronic signatures. In this regard, it was decided to begin negotiations at the expert level.

The parties also exchanged views on future opportunities for cooperation in the space industry and technology.